By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Armed security personnel, mainly Department of State Service, police and Civil Defense as Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, holds it’s primary to elect Gubernatorial flagbearer for the 2023 poll in the state.

In a statement by National Chairman of the PDP, Senator, Iyorchia Ayu, on Tuesday, the event will take place at Haven event centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Ayu advised Non-Delegate to stay away or face the wrath of the law as security has been madated to ensure maximum hitch-free exercise.

The aspirants are: Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, Ade Dosumu and Deji Doherty.