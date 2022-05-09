By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

PRESIDENTIAL aspirant for the 2023 general elections on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Professor Kingsley Moghalu said weekend that the election would be a watershed for Nigeria as it would be a determining factor for the future of the country.

Addressing members of the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, from all the states of the Federation at a meeting in Awka, Moghalu said the election would be a dividing line for every Nigerian between the disappointing past and the much more hopeful future.

According to him, for a better Nigeria to be achieved, the youths have a key role to play because they have the numbers to make the much needed change.

He said: “It is very necessary that our elections in 2023 are violence free so that the people can exercise their right to vote. So we are here to discuss how the young people of this country can be part of the preparation for that election

“CAN can put pressure on the security forces to make sure that security is adequate for the elections and that we are protected while we vote and become defenders of our votes.

“If you come out in your numbers to defend your votes, you can create a disincentive for people who may want to be disruptive during the election.

“During this meeting, we will also discuss issues that could affect voting. We want an informed electorate; people who know what they are looking for in their leaders at every level, whether it is state Assembly, Governor, National Assembly or President.

“While voting, you should look for what the job requires. For example, I am a presidential aspirant and the core job of a president is four things namely, nation building, national security, national economy and foreign affairs.

“If somebody is not experienced or knowledgeable in these things, that person is not as equipped as somebody who has demonstrated a track record in these areas.

“You don’t vote for people to become president simply because they are politicians. The presidency is a job, just like every other job and if you elect the people who cannot do the job, we will all suffer”.

Moghalu hoped that the 2023 elections under the amended Electoral Act would, as much as possible, be free, fair and transformational for Nigeria.