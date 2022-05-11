As TNC-BSO emerges, exco inaugurated

Says election winning formula’ll be activated for APC candidates

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians look forward to who will take over the mantle from President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023 general elections, the National Chairman of The National Coalition-Buhari Support Organisation, TNC-BSO, Rev Peter Yunana Oganto, yesterday, called on Nigerians to vote who can perform irrespective of geopolitical zone he or she comes from.

He told Vanguard that the issue of zoning is not a priority, rather a credible Nigerian who will build on what is on ground and also do better than his predecessors.

He stated this after the inauguration of the TNC-BSO National Executive Committee in Abuja.

He said: “Nigerians should not be so much interested in the issue of zoning.

“Let us get somebody who is good, wherever he comes from. You cannot just say because is my turn today or tomorrow is your turn.

“You will have to fight to get what you want to get, and that is what I have been saying to the south; If you want the government of Nigeria, fight for it.

“Despite that Obasanjo was not accepted in the South-West, they accepted him in other parts of the country, and he got support from outsiders, and he got the presidency.

“Jonathan was from the south so there was no reason for the north to support him, but he got support from outsiders and he got the presidency.

“There was no reason for the north to support and the north did not support him but he was so much galvanizing the north, mobilizing every nook and corner of the North, and he got been elected as president.

“He did not come on the picture of ‘I am a Northerner’, he came on the picture that ‘I am a Nigeria first of all’, and every Nigerian is illegible, every Nigerian has the right to become the president of this country.

“So you don’t have to ask for a free gift on a platter of gold. No, it doesn’t go that way.”

However, he (Oganto) said maybe APC may not go the way of throwing the presidential slot open.

“It may not be the direction the APC is toeing but the reality here is that if the APC decide to do zoning it is something that they felt is best for their own strategy.

“But what we are talking about is having a credible Nigerian, a Nigerian that everybody can attest to that is this will be a president, and he doesn’t need to come from the north, east or west he need just to be a Nigerian and that is what we’re saying”, he stated.

Meanwhile, he explained why the TNC-BSO was inaugurated, and how it is being repositioned strategically to ensure landslide victory for the party against thoughts and wishes of those who look forward to APC’s poor outing during 2023 general elections.

“We have 4 million supporters all over the country. At the moment, we have 300 support groups registered with us.

“Our hope is to partner with the APC leadership and the government in the area of strengthening participatory democracy, institutionalisation of reward system and delivery of good governance in Nigeria.

“I am happy to inform you that we have concluded the process of setting up our structures at all the levels, from ward, state and zones, and soon, they shall be inaugurated

“I call on all the groups that are yet to join us to quickly team up with our group for a mega political platform, which the TNC-BSO, is designed to be.

“As for the 2023 general elections, let me send this message to the doom sayers, who are predicting that the APC will be defeated, they should better wake up from their delusory dreams, because the APC will win the election landslide.

“With the array of aspirants that the APC parades so far, the opposition parties have no hope against the impending victory of the party in the 2023 general elections

“The TNC-BSO, will work with the party to ensure that it retain power at the centre and also that it’s candidates win massively in all the elections”, he added.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary, TNC-BSO, Mohammed Mubarak, said there is sure victory for the APC, because, “The formula we used in winning the election is still there, it is just to only activate it.

“That is why I sometimes laugh at the opposition when they say they are getting together. Yes, they can get together but the formula for winning election lies with us.”

