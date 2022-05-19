By Dirisu Yakubu

Frontline House of Representatives aspirant in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Hon. Taiye Ojo has enjoined party delegates to give priority to competence in voting flag bearers for the various elective offices.

Hon. Ojo who is vying for the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC/Bwari federal constituency seat of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, stated this, Thursday shortly after obtaining the expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat, Wuse II, Abuja.

Accompanied by friends and associates, Ojo pledged to deliver dividends of democracy to the people if elected even as he urged his constituents to rally round the SDP, describing as it as the only party desirous of implementing policies and programmes capable of making Nigeria a great country for all.

Shortly after a closed door session with the leadership of the party, Ojo told Vanguard that his quest for a peaceful FCT coupled with the desire to see his people succeed in their chosen endeavours informed his decision to join partisan politics.

He said: “Delegates at all levels should allow competence alone to be their deciding factor in selecting who to vote for at the primaries. This is so because we will live with the aftermath of whatever decision we make for a whole of four years.”

He also advised Nigerians, particularly residents of the FCT to remain law abiding and resilient in the face of the daunting challenges facing the nation bearing in mind that “with our coming on board to offer ourselves to serve, they should all be rest assured it is not going to be business as usual for enemies of the soul of this country.”

He encouraged all Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence and eschew all forms of divisive tendencies, which according to him, have dragged the nation down the path of retrogression for long.

He continued: “Nigerians should shun violence and greed for money and allow their conscience guide their conduct for the sake of our children and young people coming up in their numbers. Nigeria is the only country we have and as such, we need to join hands together to salvage the wreck our economy have been reduced to in the hands of the current leadership of the country.

“Our plans for the years ahead will be strategically implemented once we are able to win the elections come 2023 and I want all patriotic citizens to be calm and know that our aspiration is all about the people.”

On his thematic areas of focus if elected, Ojo said, “unemployment will be addressed head on via formulating legislations that will guarantee job creation especially from the value chain of products derivable from the large agricultural deposits God has blessed Nigeria with.

“We promise to agitate aggressively to return Nigeria back on the path of industrialisation and mechanization. This is the only way to address the bane of joblessness pervading the land. But to achieve this, we have to remain steadfast on the path of democratic practice so as to ensure a peaceful transition at the end of this current dispensation,” he added.

Prominent party officials at the event included national chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam; SDP FCT Woman leader, Hanatu Mela; National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, among others.