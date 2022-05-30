From left-Right, Hon. Abayomi Runsewe. BOT Member. Alhaji Abu Zakari. BOT Member Senator Patricia Akwashiki, BOT Chair. Mr Akinwunmi Braithwaite, Lagos Governorship Aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Amb S.M Bamali, BOT Treasurer. Barr. Buba Godobe BOT Member at The ADC Global Campus and Transformation Centre, Abuja

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An African Democratic Congress, ADC, Lagos State Governorship aspirant, Akinwunmi Braithwaite has said Lagos was in dire need of real paradigm change with a new government that would transform it.

Braithwaite said, that was one of the reasons he submitted himself to be the people’s choice as the next Executive governor of Lagos State, on the platform of ADC to preside over a government that cares and can be trusted to take care of the commonwealth of all residents.

The aspirant, a leading contender in the governorshp primaries of ADC taking place on Tuesday, noted that 40 years after the death of his uncle, the late great Dr. Tunji Braithwaite who came to national consciousness, to lead the charge for social economical justice, “Sadly, many of the ills that he fought against are still with us to this day and, in many cases have become worse. The rats and mosquitoes have multiplied to epidemic proportions.”

Speaking against the backdrop of 2023 general polls as it relates to Lagos, he said,”The governing party came into office 23 years ago on a wave of goodwill, after our emergence from the stifling command and control system of the military.

“A master plan that would take our Lagos to its ‘Eldorado’ was launched, to great public acclaim. Today, our expectations have been dashed as it appears that the master plan has become moribund; sacrificed at the alter of avarice by state-capture actors.

“Our Lagos, the epicenter of Africa, is a shadow of its old glory. It has become unkempt, insidious, rough and sprawling with shanty towns springing up all over the place. A place where homeless urchins scavenge the streets that are overrun by rubbish, while growing numbers of disenfranchised adults and youth sleep underneath the few bridges that exist.

“It is abundantly clear, that having been ruled by the same party for 23 years, and counting, Lagos is in dire need of a real paradigm change. Lagosians have been taken for granted and sold short by those who have held it in a vice grip for so long.

“It is the only state in the country that has been governed by the same political actors who have lost touch with Lagosians.

“In the last 10 years alone, Lagos has received inflows in excess of N5 trillion from federal allocations and internally generated revenues, (not including its borrowings).

“Yet, there is little to show for it in terms of infrastructure and higher standard of living for the populace. No coastal road, no trains circumnavigating the city, lack of adequate healthcare facilities, broken roads and the list goes on.

“This state of affairs cannot be allowed to continue. For us to move forward, we must usher in a new government that will transform Lagos.

“I have decided that I Akinwunmi Braithwaite will step up to provide the inspirational leadership to deliver the transformational governance that will take Lagos to Olympian heights. My pedigree, exposure and experience have prepared me for such a task.”

He however, released various agenda for development and advancement if elected to include: Infrastructure, energy, education, economy, agriculture, security, housing, transportation, job creation, among others.