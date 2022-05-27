By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Indigenes and residents of Kwara State have congratulated Hakeem Lawal for emerging governorship candidate of the Social Democatric Party, SDP, at the primaries.

Hakeem is the son of the late former Governor Mohammed Lawal.

Leader of TalknSip Inc, a civil society group, Sheik Akin, said Hakeem’s emergence showed that a ‘new dawn of leadership is at hand in Kwara State’.

Top party chieftain, Hajia Gogo Abidemi, who promised to roll out the biggest weapon in the state’s campaign history, described Hakeem as ‘the most qualified candidate who embodies all Kwara masses can ever hope for in a leader.”

According to Abidemi, “This election requires every single one of us to help steer Kwara in the right direction and reclaim its promises.

“For far too long, the state stewardship has settled for less than what it could offer in terms of leadership substance, and this election must be different.

“Kwara’s biggest deficit as an entity is simply the absence of visionary leadership and the capacity to unlock that vision, and that’s fundamentally what Hakeem Lawal brings to the table.”