By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

AN apolitical group of citizens and residents of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency operating under the aegies of The League of Young Professionals have purchased the All Progressives Congress, APC nomination and expression of interest form for a youth aspirant, Dr Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata.

Although the aspirant is currently in Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj,the group which obtained the form in his absence, said it would be delivered to him upon return to the country to vie for Okone/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the 2023 general election.

Presenting the form to Alhaji Abdulrahman Obini, Chairman Central Working Committee of Ozomata 2023 Campaign Organisation, in Abuja on Saturday, for onward delivery to the aspirant upon return, spokesperson of The League of Young Professionals, Mr Hassan Saliu Damisa, explained that the choice of Ozomata emerged following the group’s quest to improve the fortunes of the people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency.

Açcording to the group whose membership cuts across interest groups who are professionals in their various fields of endeavour, Ozomata “is a hard-working, intelligent, and vocal comrade with an impeccable track record to represent us in the Green Chambers.”

“After a careful analysis, we have resolved that to improve the fortunes of the people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency, a competent, intelligent, and experienced individual is needed. On this premise, Dr Ozomata’s sterling qualities stand him out as the best choice for quality representation of the people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency.

“He is a trusted friend, a humble follower and one of the dependable disciples of His Excellency, Alhajji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State.

“He was the brain behind the much talked about One-On-One free medical practice outreach, an exercise which he designed and executed to support His Excellency’s second term campaign bid in the 2019 governorship election. This provided free healthcare for over 2000 patients and facilitated several successful life-threatening surgeries across the three senatorial districts of the state,” he said.

Açcording to Hassan Saliu Damisa,”We use this opportunity to call on the good people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency to come out en-mass to support this worthy son of ours as he contests for a seat in the Green Chambers.”

“A vote for Dr Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata is a vote for quality representation,” he explained.

Explaining that the aspirant was not involved in the purchase of the form, the spokesperson of The League of Young Professionals, said,”We hope that he accepts this gesture as an entrustment from the good people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency.”

The group used the opportunity to appreciate the governor of Kogi State, Alhajji Yahaya Bello “on his developmental and informative strides in Kogi State.

“A young leader par excellence, the captain of the new Nigeria ship come 2023, The League of Young Professionals is in support of the presidential ambition of His Excellency as the 2023 general elections draw closer,”Mr Damisa said.

He further explained that “The League of Young Professionals is a body set up to help, support, and change the lives of young people by providing personal and professional development opportunities.”

“It aims to bring to the forefront a more progressive, accomplished and enlightened younger generation who will contribute positively to the wider society”, he said.