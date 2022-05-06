.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Hundreds of youth under the aegis of Kano State Youth Support Group have on Thursday drummed support for Senator Bashir Lado to contest the Kano Central Senatorial district seat to unseat incumbent and serving Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and former Governor of Kano State.

The group led by Malam Aminu Dan Giwa during its rally at the popular Gadan Lado flyover bridge in Kano resolved that Lado contest the seat going by his track record as a former Senator in the area.

Giwa said, “because of Senator Lado’s towering and impactful achievements, at this political moment, we fully support him for the office of the Senate or other elective position deemed appropriate”.

Recall that Senator Shekarau, leader of the G7 faction has fallen apart and has a running battle with the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led faction over who controls the APC party structure in the state.

The group’s leader, Giwa said during Lado’s tenure as Senator representing Kano Central, he has brought numerous developmental projects such as N3 billion Kundila flyover bridge and N16 billion 174km Kano-Katsina road dualization among others.

According to him “After a series of robust consultative meetings and intense dialogue, have resolved to mark May 5 of every year, starting from Today, Thursday, May 5,2022, as Annual Gadar Lado Day.

“We will gather under Gadar Lado flyover bridge where we are standing now to Mark and celebrate the many achievements of Senator Bashir Lado which are too numerous to list.

“It’s on record that Senator Lado brought to Kano over 100 constituency projects while in the 7th Senate which covered health, education, infrastructure, welfare and many others.

“He brought this N3 billion Kundila flyover bridge where we are standing now which the people of Kano now named Gadar Lado. Many travellers and Kano citizens can recall that this flyover bridge project swiftly eased the traffic nightmare usually experienced here. We can never forget this.

“Another big project is the N16 billion, 174-km Kano-Katsina road dualization. This road takes transit travellers to Katsina, Sokoto, Gusau and Niger Republic. Before, the road was a terrible single lane road and caused a lot of accidents, claiming lives and Naomi g many. Today, Kano and nearby states are enjoying this accident-free road.

“In Kano State, there has never been a Senator that has worked as hard or achieved as much as Senator Lado. Hence, we celebrate and declare support for him.

“Our position was informed by the philosophy that we must appreciate, openly express gratitude and support our leaders who have genuinely touched our lives, hence, we celebrate and declare our support for Senator Bashir Lado.

“We however beseech President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to support Senator Bashir Lado as Senator representing Kano Central in the 10th Senate or in any other elective office deemed appropriate,” Giwa however stated.

Recall that Senator Lado was in the red chamber from 2011 to 2015 when he lost his re-election bid to Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso while the later lost the seat to Shekarau in 2019.