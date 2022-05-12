2023: I've PhD in security studies; have helped Liberia, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Fayemi woos delegates 

Governor Kayode Fayemi(right) and his Gombe counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya, during Fayemi’s campaign train’s visit to Gombe. Picture from Omeiza Ajayi.

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Ekiti State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Kayode Fayemi, has said that he has solutions to the country’s security problem, having helped Liberia, Sierra Leone and Rwanda.

Fayemi, who addressed Bauchi delegates at the APC secretariat on Wednesday, said he has helped countries that had security challenges in the past to resolve their issues, while also noting that he has PhD in security studies.

“The unity of Nigeria is something we must not take for granted. But most of all, throughout this country, I see three priority concerns around security, jobs for our people and electricity.

“Of course, there are other things tied to that, but anybody who has solutions to these three problems will provide solution to the Nigeria problem.

“This will reduce tension in the land, it will reduce agitation for secession and we will ensure that we do an inclusive government at all levels, which will ensure that we have a prosperous nation.

“All these have informed why I have thrown my hat in the ring. I do not believe I can do that while sitting in Ekiti.

“I have what it takes to make a positive mark in the lives of our people. I may not be a soldier but I have a background in security affairs.

“I have a doctorate in security studies. I have helped Liberia, Sierra Leone and Rwanda to resolve their security crisis, there is no reason why I will not bring that experience to bear on governance.

“As the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have worked with the government on a number of issues including security and economy.

“I am here in Bauchi to listen to our leaders and to exchange ideas on how best we can move the nation forward.

“I am not saying that I want to be president by right, I am here to solicit for your support.

“Even though the federal government is doing a lot in the area of empowerment, there are still areas of impediment.

“Nation building is always a work in progress, that is why we want to build on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration,” he said.