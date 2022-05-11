By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI—IMMEDIATE past Chairman of the Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Itiako Ikpokpo, yesterday, received blessings from the Isoko Traditional Rulers Council, on his 2023 aspiration for the Isoko Federal constituency seat in the National Assembly, with a promise to be accessible and deliver for the Isoko nation.



Making the promise at Owhe during his visit to the traditional rulers at the palace of the Odiologbo of Owhe kingdom, HRM Okpuzo Romanus Inana l, Ikpokpo said: “I am not here to play politics; l am here to inform the fathers of Isoko nation that l am running for the House of representatives position for the Isoko Federal constituency.”



According to him, “In the last 40 years, the bar has been raised, if you look at our history” adding that “From our father, Ekpre Otobo to all those that have gone to the House of Representatives including Egbuwoko, Efekhoda and of course, Leo Ogor, they have all tried to give Isoko what we call a trade mark.



“What l want to do is to go into the next step and see how we can begin to attract plausible, laudable, and landmark projects to Isoko nation. I think what we also need to do is to listen to ourselves. Isoko has never been this divided and l think l am bridging the gap between Isoko North and Isoko South.”

READ ALSO:



Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, shortly before the the Chairman of the traditional council, HRM Anthony Ovrawah offered prayers to Ikpokpo, HRM Inana l, said: “We appreciate your performance as Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area. We believe that your achievements equally impacted very positively on Isoko North.



“If you listen to your DG, Raphael Afemari’s introductory speech, he said you are not here to get endorsement; that you are here to get our blessings. We have received some aspirants in the past who claimed that Isoko traditional rulers adopted them. We never adopted any candidate.”



He thanked Ikpokpo for his love for traditional rulers, saying “the ancestors know where our mind stand.”



Earlier, Afemiri described Ikpokpo as a unifier who resolved all the crisis in Isoko South Local Government Area while he was Chairman of the council, reiterating that his administration was without blemish.