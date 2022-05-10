Mr. Peter Obi

By Marie-Therese Nanlong & Femi Bolaji

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has said the 2023 general elections is about the security of the nation and the future of the children.



Obi spoke yesterday in Jos when he addressed Plateau delegates ahead of the party primaries.



According to him, Nigeria must get it right in 2023 if it would regain its position among the comity of nations.



He told the delegates, and indeed Nigerians, not to sacrifice the future of their children for immediate gains.



“You won’t be delegates forever; your children will suffer it if you do not choose the right leader. If they bring money, collect it but when you go to vote, first place the picture of your children at heart, not my picture, neither your picture because that is the future of your children. They will have a better and secure future if the right person is elected the next president,” he said.



Obi said that he was offering himself to vie for the number one job because he had the capacity, and had proven beyond doubt that he could lead the country, saying “We should move from a nation of consumption to a nation of production. This is necessary because you can’t have revenue when everyone is leaving in poverty. You need to improve the people’s standard of living for the revenue to grow.”



Obi said 60 per cent of the more than 200 million Nigerians are youths, who would be very productive if encouraged.

READ ALSO:



Also speaking in Jalingo, Taraba State, Obi told Nigerians to think about the future of their children and unborn generations in deciding the crop of politicians to vote into power in 2023, saying next year’s election is a time to move the nation forward and not further plunge it into hardship.



Obi who was in the state to meet with delegates of the party ahead of the PDP’s presidential primary election, lamented that the borrowing index of the country has reached an alarming stage with nothing to show for it.



He urged Nigerians to think of future generations by becoming proactive in the 2023 elections.



According to him, “When you wake up every morning, all you hear is a killing. We now have more people living in poverty, and the highest number of unemployed youth. People graduate from school with no jobs and now depend on their parents. Another worrisome thing is that we now borrow to consume which should not be so.”



Obi further told the delegates that he has the capacity to transform the country if given the mandate of the PDP to contest the presidential election.



Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku, who also spoke commended the presidential aspirant for his foresight and wished him well in his aspiration.

Vanguard News Nigeria