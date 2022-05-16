…Lauds smooth conduct of exercise

…Upbeat about APC victory

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, today, appeared before the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship screening committee headed by Sen. Abubakar Sodangi ahead of the party’s primary elections.

Gov Inuwa, who is standing unopposed in the APC Governorship primary election in Gombe State, arrived the screening venue around 2pm and was received by party officials and panel members.

In a brief chat with newsmen after his screening, the Governor described the process as smooth and commended the panel members as well as the party leadership.

Recall that, while submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms which were purchased and presented to him by friends, associates and political support groups, the Governor was upbeat about victory for APC in Gombe State and the country at large.