By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – AMIDST reports of cracks in the party, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuangbon, has called on all members of the party to close ranks for the purpose of winning the presidency in next year’s general election.

Imasuangbon said the party needs unity of purpose to win majority seats in the National Assembly, Edo state assembly and then the presidency.

Speaking shortly after he was elected as Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State national delegate of the party, Imansuagbon urged PDP members across the country to take advantage of the failures of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national and its to secure a landslide victory at the polls.

Imasuangbon told Nigerians “to punish the APC with their votes for bringing hunger, deaths, high cost of living in the past eight years” adding that it was irresponsible of some political appointees to remain in office while seeking elective offices.

He said “This is the time for the PDP to be united. We cannot allow ourselves to be blinded by individual ambition to lose the bigger fish which is getting the party back to the villa.

“Nigerians are tired of the APC. The failure of the APC across all sectors is a pointer to the fact that we need unity in the PDP.

“I am calling on all APC political appointees to resign immediately including. Their continuous stay in office against dictates of the electoral act and an insult to the generality of Nigerians.”

Imansuagbon popularly referred to as the ‘rice man scored 156 while his opponent, Giwa Agbonmere scored 50 votes.