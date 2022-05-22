.

…Says he’ll emerge APC candidate

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Senate President and presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ahmad Lawan, Sunday, said he was still in the race.

He spoke on the heels of reports in some quarters that he had withdrawn from the presidential race to pursue another term in the senate.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Spokesperson of Ahmad Lawan Presidential Campaign Organization, Mr Iyke Ekeoma, Lawan dismissed the possibility of running for another term in the Yobe East Senatorial district

He described as mischief, the reports that he has withdrawn from the race and accused those behind the reports of being jittery about his popularity, regional acceptance and dominance of political space.

The statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja read thus: “Nigerians should ignore the sponsored lies by some aspirants to distract the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan from his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next presidential election.

“Contrary to their unnecessary fabrications against the nationally accepted Presidential ambition of Senator Lawan, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians that the falsehood trending currently on social media that Senator Lawan has dropped his ambition to run for another term in Yobe East Senatorial zone is false.

“It is understandable that Lawan’s entrance into the presidential race to compete against 25 other aspirants has become the major discussion as his entrance has changed the political dynamics of the nation.

“The withdrawal reports are mere handiwork of politicians who are intimidated by the experience of the Senate President and his massive gains in the last few days. The ambition to become the President of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and Nigerians should be rest assured that he is in the race to win and not just to answer aspirants. All supporters of Lawan should not entertain fear as he is working tirelessly to emerge as the candidate of the APC”.

