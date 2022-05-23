President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan

By Levinus Nwabughiogu



Abuja—The Senate President and presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Ahmad Lawan, said yesterday he was still in the race.



He spoke on the heels of reports in some quarters that he had withdrawn from the presidential race to pursue another term in the senate.



In a statement issued by spokesperson of Ahmad Lawan Presidential Campaign Organization, Mr Iyke Ekeoma, yesterday, Lawan dismissed the possibility of running for another term in Yobe East senatorial district.



He described as mischief reports that he had withdrawn from the race and accused those behind the reports of being jittery of his popularity, regional acceptance and dominance of the political space.



The statement read: “Nigerians should ignore the sponsored lies by some aspirants to distract the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan from his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the next presidential election.



“Contrary to their unnecessary fabrications against the nationally accepted Presidential ambition of Senator Lawan, we restate for the pleasure of progressive Nigerians that the falsehood trending currently in social media that Senator Lawan has dropped his ambition to run for another term in Yobe East Senatorial zone is false.

READ ALSO:



“It is understandable that Lawan’s entrance into the presidential race to compete against 25 other aspirants has become the major discussion as his entrance has changed the political dynamics of the nation.



“The withdrawal reports are mere handiwork of politicians who are intimidated by the experience of the Senate president and his massive gains in the last few days.



‘’The ambition to become the president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari is alive and Nigerians should be rest assured that he is in the race to win and not just to answer aspirant.



‘’All supporters of Lawan should not entertain fear as he is working tirelessly to emerge as the candidate of the APC.”

Vanguard News Nigeria