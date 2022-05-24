By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Senator representing Southern Senatorial District in Cross River state and a Guber aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic party PDP , Sen Gershom Bassey has asserted that he is not better than other aspirants but more electable as candidate come 2023.

Sen. Gershom who further said some of his counterparts were probably on thesame level in terms of political experience or in many other fields added that eventhough he may not possess their experience , he remains the most electable because his person needs to introduction in all the Senatorial District as well as every nook and cranny of Cross River.

The Cross River NASS Caucaus leader who spoke with journalists in Calabar on Tuesday following the build up to the PDP Guber Primaries says he remain the only one who can defeat the consesus Candidate of the APC, Sen. Bassey Otu adding that he has done it before and can do it again if given the privilege.

His words :” I may have more experience in politics than some of them or we may even have equal experience but it is clear that I’m the most electable candidate of all the people that have come out.

“Of course, you know that the consensus candidate of the APC is Senator Prince Bassey Otu my friend. But we also know that the only person that has contested an election with Prince Otu is me and we know the record.

“Therefore, I’m the most electable of all the aspirants in PDP and if PDP really wants to win the election in 2023 and want to execute the agenda they have for Cross Riverians, then they have to go for the most suitable candidate and that is me.

“So, it’s really up to my delegates, it’s up to my peers to also come to that determination but I think they’ve come to that determination so we will see it in field on Wednesday or Thursday.

“Someone like Dansuki, he was a local government chairman twenty years ago and i was not handling any elected position then. Even the likes of Sandy Onor who was a chairman of a political party in 1996, I only got elected into office in 2015, but we are talking about 2023, who is more electable? That’s what we’re talking about,” he said .

Speaking further ,he debunked insinuations that he bought another form other than that of the governorship noting that PDP must rescue Cross River state because every other platform was a contraption that was put together by strange bed fellows.

Gershom said : Well, I have not bought any other form so i can’t say for anybody else. I believe we must save this party and save this state.

“The truth is that PDP is the only true political party in Cross River State and in Nigeria. The other one is the contraption that was put together by strange bed fellows and we are seeing that play out today in everything they do.

“The track record of the PDP over 20 to 22 years is there for all to see. The problems that we have had in the PDP was when the current Governor came into PDP and he has carried those problems with him to the APC.

“In fact, PDP is the most successful political platform that has ever been produced in Cross River State.

You can go as far back as amalgamation, there has been no more political association or party than the PDP and that is the fact, that is why people should vote for PDP because PDP has been a record of success upon success,” Sen. Bassey said.