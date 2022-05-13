By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

BARELY 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari asked all political appointees that have ambitions to vie for any position in the 2023 general elections to resign on or before Monday, May 16, 2022, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday met with the President at the State House, Abuja.

It would be recalled that Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had on Wednesday, told Vanguard that the President while giving the order to cabinet members, also said anyone that needed any clarification should meet him.

Although the agenda of his closed-door meeting with the President was not made public, but when asked on his reaction to the President’s directive, Emefiele said: “There is no news now, but there will be news. You heard me, I said there is no news but there will be news.”

Reminded that the international community as well as Nigerians were interested in his position regarding the presidential directive, the CBN governor said he was not bothered by their concern, adding that he was having fun while those concerned were free to have heart attack.

Emefiele had on Monday, approached Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for an Order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney-General of the Federation from preventing or hindering his participating in the process of the presidential election slated for February next year.

Specifically, he argued that by virtue of being a public servant he cannot be barred from participating in the primaries of political parties by Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He submitted that constitutional provisions stipulated that he could only resign his appointment as governor of CBN 30 days to the presidential election, which he is interested in contesting.

Among the court processes he filed before the court was an application for maintenance of status, which he predicated on the fact that he would be prejudiced against or hurt if the court does not restrain the defendants from taking any step that would jeopardize his desire to contest the presidential election.

Arguing the motion for maintenance of status quo, Emefiele’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, told the court that Emefiele “is in a delimma” as to whether he can run in the forthcoming presidential election.