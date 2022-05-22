.

By Dennis Agbo

Former Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Obong Godswill Akpabio has said that he was the best fitted Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC, that will protect the interests of Ndigbo in the National polity.

Akpabio said that he sees himself as an Igbo man due to his long cultural ties and blood relationship with the people of South-East geopolitical zone, insisting that no other aspirant can best protect the interest of Ndigbo in Nigeria than himself if he becomes the president of the country.

“I have South East blood in my family. My wife is from Ezeagu in Enugu state, and my uncle, Akpabio Udoh Akpabio moved the motion for the establishment of the University of Nigeria Nsukka,” he said.

Akpabio made the remarks while addressing delegates of the APC from Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, on a campaign trip.

“Nobody can treat South-East better than an in-law like myself.”

He, therefore, promised to address all the complaints of marginalization by Ndigbo, even as he pledged to replicate his uncommon transformation of Akwa-Ibom in the whole country if he becomes president of Nigeria.

“I’m in the race to win…I want to run on my record as governor of Akwa- Ibom. I will tackle insecurity as I tackled Nigeria Delta militancy.

“Most of the youths go into criminality because of lack of jobs. I will create jobs for the youths. I will turn Nigerian youths into men,” he said.

In a remark, the Enugu State Chairman of APC and coordinating Chairman of APC in South East, Barr Ugochukwu Agballah described Akpabio as a man who had left his footprints on the sands of time.

Agballah noted that when Akpabio was governor of Akwa-Ibom state, the state was turned into the largest construction site in Nigeria, with the construction giant, Julius Berger constructing the stadium, hospitals, and airport among other world-class projects.