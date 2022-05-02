*Says Nigeria needs wealth creators

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has assured that he would not play with Education if elected the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Obi spoke yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital while fielding questions from newsmen on the things he planned to do for Nigerians and for the country.

Obi who was in the State to consult the leadership of the PDP to solicit the State’s support for his presidential ambition stressed that Education, Health, Sports Development and Poverty alleviation were key areas he would invest in, in order to rescue Nigeria’s economy.

His words: “We will invest in education. The more educated your country is, the better your development. We will invest in Health. And most importantly we must put money to bring people out of poverty. The more you put people out of poverty, the more you reduce criminality.

“We have wonderful young people. So we want to make this place to be a sporting destination because we have talents in Sports that we can develop by making sure we develop all levels of sports. That is what we want to do”

Asked what should be the way out of the lingering ASUU strike, the PDP presidential hopeful, responded: “It is a disaster. I don’t know anyhow anyone can comprehend it. And this was based on the agreement reached by ASUU in 2009. But I will do things differently.

“I will sit down with ASUU, and tell them how we can create a new source of revenue for Universities. We cannot play with Education.

I have told the Federal government of Nigeria please pay all outstanding gratuities, pensions, and agreements and negotiate the ones for the future”

Also responding to a question on what he would do as president if his Aides insist on sharing the national cake, Obi noted that there was no more cake left for sharing, adding that he would run a government where young talents were given the opportunity to drive the process.

” I have said it repeatedly, the cake we are sharing is finished. What we need now is to bake new cakes. And those ones we are going to bake newly are not for sharing because are now going to have a new system where our teeming unemployed youths are given a future, they are going to be driving the process.

“We cannot continue to allow people to make money without contributing anything. Sharing is finished, we are now talking about creating. Consuming is finished, we are now talking about production. So that is the new Nigeria we want to create, we want to build a great country.”, Obi said.

