By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

An aspirant vying for House of Representatives, Ondo west constituency, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Onidare Sunday Bukunmi, OBS, Weekend, promised not to fail the people of Ondo state should he be given the mandate.

He stated this in a statement made available to Journalists after the Fidan and Iftar Ramadan Feasting, where he hosted the Muslim community at the APC Secretariat, in Ondo State.

The event, however, was a promise made to the Muslim society by Hon. Bukumi, to host and feast with Muslim faithful in his community, as a commemoration of the Ramadan fast.

During his address, Hon. Bukumi admonished them to remain steadfast while assuring them that he would make good and comfortable living achievable to all Ondo indigene.

He assured them of his commitment to the people of Ondo State and to the Muslim community, harping on his commitment to the widows and elderly.

The statement reads: “He also gave cash gifts randomly among the women present, and then the feasting proper. He ended his speech by requesting for their prayers most especially as his aspiration for Member House of Assembly, Ondo Constituency 1 draws nearer.

“He solicits maximum Support from the people and most especially for his party; The All Progressive Congress (APC). He promises further not to fail the good people of Ondo constituency 1.

“The beneficiaries of the scheme sounded the praises of hon. Onidare Sunday Bukumi, pouring out encomiums to God for his life, with emphasis on his uniqueness as a politician and one with a unique vision for Ondo people. They all reassure him of their support and pray that he comes out victorious at the elections ahead.”

In an interview with one of the beneficiaries who introduced herself as Mrs. Afin Olokin, pleaded with the people of Ondo State to shower support for Hon. Bukumi as he aspires for the seat of member house of assembly Ondo constituency 1.

She noted that Hon. Bukumi’s philanthropic works are second to none and that she can boldly say that he is one of many aspirants, who has great intentions for Ondo constituency 1.