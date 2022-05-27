… says he’ll drive an agricultural economy

... calls for an end to money politics

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Founder of the Reset Nigeria Initiative and Presidential hopeful on the platform of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has said that if given the chance to lead Nigeria, he would make the nation a single currency economy.

Ado-Ibrahim stated this when he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the YPP’s national secretariat in Abuja.

According to him, plans have been aligned to drive the country’s economy through agriculture by exporting whatever would be produced.

He said, “I will change the currency regime to be a single foreign exchange currency rate. That is the number one thing that we are going to need to do. We have to build this nation back to where things like agriculture need to be in place, we need to be a country that produces things to export, not produce things to eat.

“We have a agricultural mind-set that if i cannot sell what I produce, I must eat it. But the international community agrees that if you are going to be successful in agriculture you will build to sell so that you can make money and eat anything you want.

“That is really going to be one of typical drives in pushing the economy with agriculture with a more sane interest and foreign exchange rate and build the economy that way.”

He further warned that for Nigeria to survive 2023 and beyond, the country should desist from money politics.

His words, “We need to avoid money politics and elect leaders based on policy, ingenuity and patriotism. These are the things that we need to look for going into 2023.

“Money politics needs to end in 2023, the display of utter disgust of wealth and attribute it to delegates is just too much for anyone that has this country’s best interest at heart. I want a better Nigeria.”

Describing why he may be the best candidate for the presidential seat, Ado-Ibrahim said, “I believe I am in this race to demonstrate what’s best about Nigeria and Africa. I am in this race because I believe I am qualified to bring a breath of fresh air, something young, innovative and creative. We must bring hope back into the conversation of Nigeria.

“I believe we are at the place and time where Nigeria needs the kind of excitement, innovation, reset in mind-set on power, insecurity, infrastructure and above all gender inclusivity.

“We need to bring the women in, a nation that brings its women together is a better and more empathetic country, we need to show that in Nigeria. And religion does not play a part in my life.”