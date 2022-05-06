By Chinedu Adonu

A frontline aspirant for Igboeze North constituency 1 in Enugu State House of Assembly, Owelle Ejikeme Odumegwu, Esq, has vowed to give his constituents quality and impeccable representation if elected.

Odumegwu who made this promises while speaking with delegates at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Secretariat in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, urged them to vote according to their conscience during primary election to elect the right person that would be reachable when they are in need.

He assure that if elected, he would change the narrative of sharing rice and seasoning as dividend of democracy to constituents, adding that he would ensure infrastructural development, youths empowerment, human capital development, literacy emancipation, human right protection, restoration of human dignity, equity and fair play in all ramifications, and ameliorate poverty rate.

“I am here to declare my intention to contest for Enugu State House of Assembly of Igbo-Eze North constituency 1. I am here because it has been long our people beckons on me to come and give them a capable representation and I have considered it and deemed it fit that the time is now.

“Above all the odds, the Lord said I have to be there to deliver what I know that belong to my people. I am going there to right the wrong and deliver the dividend of democracy to our people not to share Maggi and painter of rice to constituents but youths emancipation, human capital development, literacy emancipation, human right protection, restoration of human dignity, equity and fair play in all ramifications and liberation of indigent people from oppressors.

“I will achieve all these by introducing bills which when passed into law can guarantee most of these things to be done and can be able to play equal level ground for both common people and general.

“We have to see how can boost the ego of our children and try to expose them to the western world. Most of our representatives had the slot to send our children abroad but sold it off. I have come to counter it, so that if I am opportune to be there, our people will rejoice.

He appealed to PDP leaders and Enugu State governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to reward those who have suffered for the party and are credible to hold elective positions.

“My appeal to the leadership of Peoples Democratic party and leader of all leaders, governor of Enugu State, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is our leader and navigator is to remember that some people are still queuing behind and after an apprentice of 24 years and nothing commensurable is done as a reward to that person. It is not appealing and doesn’t show quality leadership but am convinced that our amiable governor is a man with quality leadership and can not turn deaf ear to it,” he said.

Responding, the LG party chairman, Alex Mama assured him of the delegates support his antecedents, loyalty and support to the party will guarantee his emergence.