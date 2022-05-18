Leading governorship hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has again assured Deltans that his administration will provide credible leadership, and build on the superb legacies of the incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori gave the assurance in Asaba, yesterday, when he received in audience members of Coalition for Media Politics and Governance, CMPG, led by its Chairman and renowned communication strategist, Fred Oghenesivbe, saying that Okowa is the best governor since the creation of Delta State.

He disclosed that his political detractors are fighting a lost battle because his academic credentials and names are not in controversy as wrongly alleged, adding that false alarm and negative propaganda sponsored by some of his opponents was aimed at confusing delegates.

He noted that detractors propaganda and fake news made him (Oborevwori) more popular and further enhanced delegates and eligible voters love for him across the three senatorial districts.

Oborevwori who is also the Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, further posited that his M.O.R.E agenda, is structured to ensure smooth and progressive continuity in governance, anchored on Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security in the state.

“I am a home grown politician, not imported from Britain or any other country to Nigeria. I have lived with the people and worked closely with former governors. I am an insider. I know the inner workings of government.

“I was properly groomed for higher leadership and greater responsibilities by my leader and state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa. That’s why I will start working from the very minute I am sworn in as Governor of Delta State, on May 29, 2023.”