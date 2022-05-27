

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Elder statesmen from the South-East, under the auspices of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF) have expressed their support for the decision by former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party.

IECF Chairman, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said the said Forum had been worried about Obi’s fate in the PDP.



He alleged that there was a plot to deny the South East the 2023 presidential ticket in the PDP; stressing that the ex-governor’s detection to Labour Party was God’s answer to their prayers.



“In fact, I was praying that: Oh God, instead of this man (Obi) to be messed up, let him come out and join another party. So with his exit from the PDP, my prayer has been answered,” he said.



Ezeife, however, reiterated the warning that denying the South-east the presidency in 2023 would have dire consequences for Nigeria’s corporate existence, considering the current crisis, insecurity and separatist agitations in the region.



He noted that delegates to the respective presidential primaries of the political parties have a historic responsibility to determine the who leads the country, come 2023.



Consequently, he said that their choice would have profound consequences on the peace, unity, security, stability and corporate existence of Nigeria.



“We, therefore, enjoin the delegates to be courageous and patriotic enough in discharging this historic responsibility of electing the presidential candidates from South East in order to heal the wound of the civil war and properly reintegrate the Igbos into Nigeria for democratic, accountable and transparent governance of the country.”



Also, Ezeife called on the Federal Government to adopt a political solution to the crisis in the Southeast and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the indigenous People of Biafra, and other Igbo youths languishing in different detention camps in the country, stressing that doing so would pave way for meaningful dialogue, conflict resolutions and peace in the region.