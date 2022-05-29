The winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary for Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, Mr. Akin Rotimi, on Sunday, promised that he would not leave anyone behind in providing qualitative representation if he wins the parliamentary seat in the 2023 general election.

He polled 67 votes to beat the incumbent Mr. Peter Owolabi who had 45 votes, and Mr. Odun Ayeni who scored 4 votes.

In a statement following his emergence in the keenly contested primary election on Friday, Mr Rotimi thanked party leaders and supporters for the faith reposed in him and pledged to carry all stakeholders along.

He said: “The process of engagement with stakeholders across the communities during my campaigns also offered me the opportunity to witness first-hand the challenges our people face, and the urgency required to tackle them. I share in their frustrations on many crucial issues and also particularly noted the plight of vulnerable segments in the last mile of society, who must be reached and given the opportunity to live full and productive lives.

“Our campaigns in the months ahead will therefore be a period to canvass ideas on the imperatives for us to address these issues, and combined with our vision, we will develop a developmental blueprint that would guide our time of stewardship, and which would be the yardstick to measure our performance if by the grace of God and will of the people we win the general election. With such a long period before the election next year, there is absolutely no reason for any serious representative not to hit the ground running on assumption of office.”

Rotimi served as a member of the Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Enquiry into Alleged Cases of Police Brutality in Nigeria, and was a member of the committee that drew up the 20-year roadmap for the development of the mining industry in Nigeria.

In Canada, amongst other roles, he served as a member of the Residents’ Reference Panel on Automotive Insurance that made policy recommendations on how to improve the administration of the auto insurance industry in Ontario, Canada.

He is an alumnus of Kings College Lagos and holds a bachelors degree in geography from the University of Ibadan, a masters degree in diplomacy and strategic studies from the University of Lagos, a diploma in film production from the Toronto Film School, and a postgraduate diploma in public relations from Mohawk College, Ontario.