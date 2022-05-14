.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

An All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship aspirant, Ebonyi State, Dr. Edward Nkwegu, OFR, yesterday stated that his administration would eliminate hunger and poverty through job creation, industrialization and investment in the Education sector in the State.

Nkwegu who has already purchased his nomination forms for 2023 Governorship election, stated this when he declared his intention to run for the Governorship position in the State.

Addressing Newsmen in Abakaliki, the Architect turned politician noted that, if he wins the Governorship election in 2023, he “will build on the legacies of the present and past leaders of the state.”

According to him, “I seek to govern Ebonyi state come 2023. I declare as Governor, I shall serve Ebonyi state with dedication, integrity, honesty, accountability, clarity of purpose and courage. I will build on the legacies of the present and past leaders of the state.

“I shall implement the vision of our great party, the All Progressives Congress APC, in the area of economic transformation, Civic responsibilities, good governance and healthy environment.

“There will be jobs,jobs and jobs which is the engine room of every economy and greatest employer of labour. The economic transformation will be enabled by rapid industrialization, Agricultural modernization, infrastructural development, sustainable and inclusive wealth creation.

“Our Civic responsibilities will focus on the areas of Education, access, quality and relevance. Health care delivery, sports, Youth, women and vulnerable people empowerment.

“There will be good governance with respect to the rule of law, accountability and reformation of the civil and public service. We shall maintain a healthy environment through cleaning, planning, developing sustainable market, villages, Communities and cities in Ebonyi state.

“Ebonyi state under me as your Chief servant shall be a state were the conduct of Government business and public life shall be run as per by the rule of law and Nigeria Constitution. A dynamic, vibrant and strong State of happy people, who live in peace and harmony with one another.

“A prosperous state anchored on strong Agricultural revolution, increased industrialization and a strong economy without any space for any discrimination in terms of age, sex religion, ethnicity, political affiliation or social attachment on clan etc.

“It will be a state were all will join in patriotic zeal for sustainable development and opportunity for the reward of hard work. It will be a state were there is a progressive and sound education based on high moral standard and core values.

“Our administration will be a government based on full recognition of fundamental human rights and equality of every citizen before the law. A state were social services, public utilities, infrastructure, health care, education shall be available to all”.