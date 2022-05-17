—Says she has ready-made solution to Nigeria’s problems

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A female presidential aspirant on the platform of Labour Party, LP, Mrs Olufolahan Olubusola Emmanuel-Tella, has said that her ambition to aspire for the office of the president came 32 years ago where she received a divine inspiration on that.

She said immediately the divine inspiration came, she started working towards it by joining politics as far back as 1998 and has since then, developed capacity and found ready-made solutions to the myriad of problems bedevilling the country.

The Lagos born politician, who stated this when she submitted her nomination form at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja, enumerated some of the problems facing the country to include insecurity, lack of electricity for industrial development, issues around quality education, health, modern transportations, infrastructure and human capital development.

The presidential aspirant said her ambition to vie for the number one seat arose from strong passion to deliver good governance premised on security, improved live for Nigerians, industrial development and job creation.

She said her over 32 years of experience in Nigeria’s political space, high sense of accountability and crusade against corruption had placed her in a better position to deliver dividends of democracy to all Nigerians.

Vying on the platform of a party that belong to the common people, Mrs Emmanuel-Tella assured that her pedigree, sensitivity to the plight of Nigerians and intolerance to sectionalism drove her passion to govern her father land.

According to her, “My ambition to aspire for the office of the president of the Federal Repubiic of Nigeria came into fusion 32 years ago where i received a divine inspiration and started working towards it by joining politics as far back as 1998 and since then, i have developed capacity and has found ready-made solutions to the Nigerian bundle of challenges, prominent among which are Insecurity, lack of electricity for industrial development, issues around quality education, health, modern transportations, infrastructure and human capital development.

“As a woman of integrity, bold, frugal, sensitive to the plight of the common people, a very high sense of accountability to God and man, I never been tried or convicted by any court of law, both home and abroad, I am an apostle and a crusader on anti-corruption and in fact i have a strong phobia for people who have corrupt tendencies, I am allergic to sectionalism, nepotism, tribalism, religious bigotry and all such negative social vices, the strong and passionate love for my country Nigeria informs me of reason for wanting to become the president of Nigeria.”

Receiving the nomination form, national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure assured all aspirants of equal opportunity and level playing ground.

He said, “The Labour Party is not satisfied with the way politics is played in Nigeria and how some parties handle internal democracy and therefore for us in Labour Party, we want to detached ourselves from that type of leadership, so we are going to be fair and objective to all the candidates and allow the delegates to freely choose the candidates of their choice.

“We will not impose any candidates on the party, its the wishes and aspirations of the members of the party that will prevail during the primaries and therefore let me reassured her that there will be a level playing ground..”