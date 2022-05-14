By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Friday, said he did not step down his 2023 governorship ambition for senatorial race.

Omo-Agege in a statement in his Facebook handle, said he is resolute in his decision to Delta State Governorship, adding that he would not compromise his governorship objective for anybody or for any reason whatsoever.

Reacting to rumour making the rounds, he said: “It has been brought to my notice that there is a rumour making the rounds that I have stepped down my objective for the 2023 Delta State Governorship and bought the Nomination Form for Senate. It is unfortunate that such unfounded and fabricated falsehood could garner such traction and worse still that some could actually believe it.

Also Read:

2023: Forgive me, Omo-Agege begs aggrieved APC members

“For the avoidance of any doubt let me spell it out: I, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will never, ever step down or compromise my governorship objective for 2023 for anybody or for any reason whatsoever – period! I further state with every fibre of my being that this is an iron-cast vow that can be banked by everybody.

“It is paradoxical that the fast-paced Information Age in which we live today that accords us all free and wonderful platforms to disseminate and share information as well as debate and discuss views and opinions without restrictions could be so debased and abused to the extent of perpetuating such damaging untruths of a deliberate kind.

“On this point, I want to stress that I will defend the rights of all (including those opposed to me) to have their freedom of speech and their right to criticise protected at all costs. Indeed, if the good people of Delta give me the honour of serving them in 2023, I will ensure that element of our democratic structure is strengthened and that room for healthy debate and constructive criticism is given its due to entrench our growing democracy.

“Once again, I want to state for the record that my commitment to the good people of Delta State and my determination to succeed (with the help of all Deltans) in the 2023 governorship will never ever be diminished by such cheap antics or juvenile stunts.

“My focus on the real goal is unshakeable and my resolve for 2023 is unyielding. I salute the good people of Delta State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria