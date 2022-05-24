.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

STAKEHOLDERS from the Southern Senatorial District of Anambra State have said the only way the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) can clinch the National Assembly seat for the first time in over two decades would be through the total respect for the zoning principle and the support of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

They maintained that the disrespect for the agreement on rotational representation among the three power blocs in the Anambra South Senatorial District had been the bane of the party in the past.

Led by the Chairman, Unaligned Stakeholders of Anambra (USA), Chief Nnodim Ewelukwa, at a briefing in Abuja on Monday, the party stalwarts posited that the current struggles in APGA pertaining to the highly coveted legislative seat in Anambra South were a huge test for Governor Soludo’s sense of justice, fairness and equity.

Eweluka said, “It is on record that the Anambra South Senatorial District has three distinct constituent blocs, namely the Old Aguata Union (OAU), the Nnewi bloc and the Ihiala bloc.

“The OAU bloc has represented the Anambra South in the Senate for 12 years, through Dr. Ugochukwu Uba (2003-2007) and Senator Andy Uba (2011-2019).

“On the other hand, Nnewi bloc has also represented the zone for 12 years, through Senator Nnamdi Eriobuna (1999-2003), Ikechukwu Obiora (2007-2011) and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, (2019-2023).

“You can see that after representing the zone in the last 24 years among themselves, it is only fair and proper that the OAU and the Nnewi blocs should support the Ihiala bloc to represent the Anambra South Senatorial zone in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He noted that Soludo’s emergence as governor of the state was through the mercy of God and the strong backing of key stakeholders in Ihiala bloc of the senatorial district.

Eweluka, therefore, maintained that if the Anambra people respected the zoning principle to elect Soludo as governor in 2021, it would not only be unfair but also a grave injustice to Ihiala people to deny them the opportunity to represent Anambra South in the Senate based on power rotation.

“It is unthinkable that the Old Aguata Union will be occupying the governor’s office in the person of Prof. Soludo and still be eyeing the Senate position,” he stressed.

He further maintained that electing the next Senator for Anambra South from Aguata or Nnewi bloc will be the height of injustice against the Ihiala people.

Nevertheless, the stakeholders extolled Governor Soludo for the even spread of elective and appointive opportunities so far made by him.