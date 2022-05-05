Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—A presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, assured that the party would remain united after its presidential primaries.

Tinubu also said that the increasing number of people seeking the party’s presidential ticket is good for democracy.

The APC national leader stated this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fielding questions from journalists on the fears being expressed about the unity of the ruling party, he said: “We are sure that we will remain united. You know our symbol is the broom; you don’t break it as you go. Nigeria requires commitment, a uniform system and a stable country, and that is the only way we can be very proud of Nigeria.

“The President has shown a great example of leadership, gave us the freedom to say you want to run, you want to attempt, go ahead. He is a democrat and if we are running a constitutional democracy, you don’t hinder the desire, the wish of other people.”

Also asked to comment on the increasing number of aspirants on the platform of his party, the APC, Tinubu said: “The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve Nigeria. It’s all about service, it’s nothing else. Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians.

“It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead, we’re not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that.”