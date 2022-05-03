Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

There was pandemonium at the Ebonyi State People’s Democratic Party, PDP Secretariat on Tuesday following heavy shootings by unknown gunmen who operated along the ever busy Enugu-Abakaliki express road.

Vanguard investigation revealed that party faithfuls had assembled at the party Secretariat awaiting the arrival of materials for distribution before the heavy shooting erupted.

The shooting which caused panic saw many of the party faithful running in different direction as the gunmen were seen shooting from the outside of the party Secretariat.

Journalists who were also at the party Secretariat to monitor the distribution of the materials were also trapped inside the party Secretariat.

It took the quick intervention of security operatives who accompanied some political office holders to the party office to repel the attackers.

ALSO READ:

As at the time of filling in this report, the motive behind the shooting by the unknown gunmen was still not clear as no casualty was recorded, following the ugly incident.

Meanwhile, the three-man Delegate Congress as at 4pm was yet to commence following the delay in the arrival of the materials.

Some of the party cheiftains who were at the party office also alleged that some persons hijacked the materials and called for full investigation into the delay in the arrival of the materials.

Some of them who spoke on grounds of anonymity alledged that the leadership crisis in the party might be the reason behind the delay and possible hijack of the materials by moneybags in the party.

The new Chairman of the Party, Barr. Silas Onu resumed office on Monday, following the ruling of an Abuja Federal High Court.

Onu contested the Chairmanship position of the party and lost to Okorie.

He approached the court, citing irregularities at the congress that produced Okorie.

The court gave judgement in favour of Onu and declared him winner of the congress.

Onu, following the federal high court judgement, took over the party leadership.