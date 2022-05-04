•As new Chairman takes over leadership of party

ABAKALIKI—There was pandemonium at the Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Secretariat yesterday following heavy shootings by unknown gunmen who operated along the ever busy Enugu-Abakaliki Express Road.



Vanguard investigation revealed that party faithful had assembled at the party Secretariat awaiting the arrival of materials for distribution before the heavy shootings erupted.



The shootings which caused panic saw many of the party faithful running in different directions as the gunmen were seen shooting from outside of the party Secretariat.



Journalists who were also at the party Secretariat to monitor the distribution of the materials were also trapped inside.



It took the quick intervention of security operatives who accompanied some political office holders to the party office to repel the attackers.



As at the time of filing this report, the motive behind the shootings by the unknown gunmen was still not clear as no casualty was recorded.

Meanwhile, the 3-man delegate Congress as at 4pm was yet to commence following the delay in the arrival of the materials.



Some of the party cheiftains who were at the party office also alleged that some persons hijacked the materials and called for full investigation into the delay in the arrival of the materials.



Some of chieftains alleged that the leadership crisis in the party might be the reason behind the delay and possible hijack of the materials by moneybags in the party.



The new Chairman of the party, Silas Onu resumed office on Monday, following the ruling of an Abuja Federal High Court.

