Dosumu on red cap 3rd from the left at the declaration of guber ambition on PDP platform in Lagos on Friday.

.Unveils a-13pt restoration agenda

.Says time has come to elect true leader to rebirth Lagos from govt of deceit

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governorship aspirant on the platform of Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Shamsideen Ade Dosunmu, has said that he is well equipped to be the next Governor of the state in the 2023 gubernatorial polls.

Dosumu also said he was committed to serve Lagos residents by providing sustainable, reliable, efficient and high quality world class infrastructural facilities that befits a mega city if elected as the next governor of the state.

He stated this at the weekend, while publicly declaring his intention to contest the number one seat in Lagos in coming poll on the party’s ticket, saying also that he was committed to the restoration of the glory of Lagos as the pride of the nation, just as he rolled out a 13-point Restoration Agenda which he said his administration was bound to implement if he eventually elected into office.

The PDP chieftain, who was the party’s governorship candidate in 2011, said he was equipped with skills needed for the job, assuring that he was ready to offer the leadership that would rescue the state from myriads of socio-economic and political challenges facing it and usher in a new lease of life for residents.

According to Dosumu: “My mission is to serve Lagosians by providing sustainable, reliable, efficient and high quality world class infrastructural facilities that befits a mega city. I am committed to the restoration of the glory of Lagos as the pride of the nation.

“I am equipped with skills needed for the job. I have the required public service experience, knowledge of government, and capacity to revamp the economy of the state and restore its lost glory. I am ready to offer the leadership that will rescue the state from myriads of socio-economic and political challenges facing it and usher in a new lease of life for our people.

“As the governor I will lead the way, engage the people and bring up policies that are robust and inclusive,” he said.

The governorship aspirant, who spoke at the parley attended by his campaign coordinators, political associates, delegates, among others, noted that Lagos occupies an important place in Nigeria as the melting pot of all ethnic nationalities, having been created in 1967, and now with a population of about 26 million, while about 20 per cent of the nation’s population resides in it, stressed that the state government was supposed to have a broad policy that would reflect the heterogeneous population of the state.

Dosunmu noted the All Progressives Congress, APC, led state government had in the past 23 years not been able to solve the problems of Lagos, lamenting that the greater majority of residents still “grope under the weight of grinding poverty and under-development, with no qualitative and functional education, healthcare service, “among others.

Dosumu continued: “The time has come to install the government that will promote true development and sincere leadership.

“To achieve this, I will pursue an aggressive economic and social engineering programme to rebirth Lagos.

“As you are all aware, the processes of nominating or choosing candidates political parties for various elective offices including that of governorship have commenced.

“In view of this, the emergence of a truly dedicated and patriotic leadership – one that is capable of understanding the challenges of governing a modern and cosmopolitan state – has become imperative for Lagos State,” he said.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, let me reiterate that my intense concern for the down-trodden, the desire to revive the economy of our state and restore accessibility to government led me to decide on contesting the governorship election again.

“I believe I have the right background to serve as governor, giving my public service experience as well as national and international exposure. I have an inside knowledge of government.

On his 13-point Restoration Agenda, which he said would be implemented judiciously to revamp the economy of state and bring marked improvement in the quality of life of Lagosians, Dosunmu disclosed that the objectives include restoring dignity, honour and good governance in Lagos restore accountability, transparency and due process in the governance of the state as well as restore the high value and quality that Lagos was known for.

According to him, others are: “Restore Lagos to its pre-eminent position as the centre of excellence.

Restore Lagos as the land of opportunities for all not for a few.

Restore popular participation in selection of political and economic management office holders in Lagos State against endorsement by godfathers.”

He, therefore, called on party delegates and members to support his aspiration, promising to do his best possible to justify their confidence in him if elected the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 elections.

Dosumu stated: “As an advocate of politics without bitterness, I believe strongly in the spirit of sportsmanship in our evolving democratic process. My electioneering campaign and rallies, as usual, are going to be peaceful and issue based.

“Our campaign will be devoid of all forms of political vices such as calumny or puerile attacks undue criticisms, acrimony, thuggery, killings and vandalism.

“I promise to only engage in healthy and decorous debates focusing on issues affecting the development of our state and how to proffer solutions to myriads of challenges we face as a state.”