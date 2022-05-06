.

…declares for gov. seat under PRP

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Former media aide to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has on Friday said he was offering himself to wrestle power back to the people of the state.

Salihu, son of elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai stated this while declaring his intention to contest for the governorship seat under the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP in the state.

He said he was contesting for the exalted seat to ensure that the people of Kano take ownership of the government and their destiny.

According to Yakasai, “In 2023, Kano needs a vibrant and ambitious leader; one who does not see any boundaries when it comes to the heights we can attain. One who understands the peculiarities of the State and is deeply immersed in it. We need a leader who has the right exposure and understands the global outlook of the State. A leader that can place Kano on a prosperous trajectory, which will rapidly unleash the State’s enormous potential, and ensure it takes its rightful place in the committee of Nations.

“I am under no illusions – the task that lies ahead of me, in leading this great State is a momentous one. However, it is a responsibility and a burden that someone must bear. And looking at the current political terrain, I believe it is a sacrifice that those of us with the right pedigree must make, to ensure our State does not trend in the wrong direction.

“The reason I decided to accept the yearnings of many Kanawa, and contest for the highest office in the State, is simply because I want to ensure our democratic system is rooted in Democratic Humanism, which simply means giving power back to the people, to shape their own lives, and build their own futures. Therefore, I am doing this, so that Kanawa will take ownership of their Government, while we provide it with the desired leadership to navigate our complex polity.

“When power returns to the people, they will take ownership of their own destiny, and we will ensure that economic prosperity becomes the bedrock of our state.

“Finally, I want everyone to understand that we are doing this not because we aspire to add the title of Your Excellency to our CVs nor because we are attracted to the frivolities attached to it. It is not because we yearn for power, and it certainly is not because we want to enrich ourselves. It is simply because servitude to people is the way of life we were raised upon. It is what my father has spent over 70yrs of his life doing. It is what his contemporaries like Late Mallam Aminu Kano, Late Abubakar Rimi, Late Shehu Shanono, Late Lawan Dambazau and many more great sons and daughters of Kano were famous for. This is their way, and this will equally be our way,” he said.

Yakasai appealed to the Youths to take ownership of his ambition which was out to make the desired change in the state.

“I would be remiss not to mention my primary constituency – the great youth of this State. I am fully aware that any endeavour that ignores the youth carries with it the seeds of its own destruction. I truly believe in young people, and it is that trust in our collective ability to upstage the status quo that fuels my ambition. Being young carries endless possibilities, creativity, curiosity, energy, and guts. I therefore appeal directly to the young people of Kano State to take ownership of my ambition and channel that creativity, curiosity, energy, and guts to ensure its success.

“I ask that you see my bid for what it is; a movement for the emancipation and empowerment of the youth of our dear State,” Yakasai however stated.

Recall that Yakasai was sacked by Governor Ganduje for his tweets criticizing the APC led administration under President Muhammadu Buhari for the state of the nation.