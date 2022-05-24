By Chinedu Adonu

A group known as Nsukka Youth Progressive Front, NYPF, in Enugu State has thrown its weight behind the gubernatorial aspiration of Chief Everest Nnaji (Odengene).

The group in a statement issued by its Coordinator, Ogbonna Chidiebere on Tuesday, urged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to choose Chief Everest Nnaji as his successor ahead of other aspirants.

Part of the statement reads: “We are calling on the governor of Enugu State to choose Chief Everest Nnaji, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Odengene Air Shuttle Service Limited as his successor.

“This is because Nnaji is the kind of person Enugu citizens are yearning for. Everest Nnaji has distinguished himself in all walks of life and he ticks all the boxes in leadership and administration.

“At this point in Enugu State, we need someone who will consolidate the peace which distinguishes the state from other states. We don’t want our amiable governor Ugwuanyi to choose someone who will drag the state’s wheel of progress backwards.

“Chief Everest Nnaji is one whom many believe, possesses the quality to turn things around having performed creditably well in private sector. He is an experienced politician and good manager of the economy who would bring respite for the state.

“We are all witnesses to the waste of human life and material resources witnessed in time past and nobody including the Governor will accept for that time to return again.

“We therefore appeal to the governor to have a thorough look and choose Chief Everest Nnaji in the interest of his legacies and equally importantly the interest of the state.”