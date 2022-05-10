By Dirisu Yakubu & Ezra Ukanwa

A political pressure groupsl, Justice and Equity Club, Monday, threw its weight behind Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s choice of successor ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Enugu state.

Convener of the club, Dr. Hippolytus Onah, made the position of the group known during a world press conference themed: “Inclusive Democracy and Good Governance”, held at the Secretariat of the National Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abuja.

Onah who didn’t name the governor’s choice, noted that following the track records of Ugwuanyi, the people of Enugu state are certain that he would not choose a gubernatorial candidate lacking in qualities required to move the state forward.

His words: “As Ndi Enugu awaits Governor Ugwuanyi’s choice of his successor, the question of who takes over from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been flying the sky and fanning some persons with unbridled ambition to become governor.

“Some of these folks who clearly are driving against the traffic have began to heat up the polity too early that they might warm their frozen political selves before the forge with the same heat they had generated. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, a political warlord himself, has remained calm, cool and collected, knowing full well he is fully in charge and no man no matter how he is driven mad by his ambition can scoop the political water off his head.

“Ugwuanyi surely holds the yam and the knife with a compassionate heart. He deals to everyone their due portion. He is kindhearted and naturally disposed to peaceful co-existence.The fact that Governor Ugwuanyi loves peace does not offer any rebellious politician the crevice of weakness by means of which they could pile pressure on him with a view to smuggle their anti-people ambition through to the throne.

“The same teeth with which the grasscutter laughs is the same with which it bites. The time is gradually coming for Governor Ugwuanyi to choose his successor in line with the zoning tradition of the PDP. Whoever Ugwuanyi chooses will definitely emerge the governor of Enugu state. No doubt about that and it can be justified within the precinct of democratic governance.

“The tyranny of the ancients always comes to the fore when their age-long postulations are being rehashed in modern thinking and research. This is presumed on their having laid the foundations for thoughts on a lot of phenomena within disciplines. But knowledge shall have stagnated if all we do is beat about ancient thoughts, though they form epistemological foundations.

“I am reflecting on Aristotle’s claim that democracy is the worst form of government because it can lead to the enthronement of a minor when the majority is foolish. But we cannot use a conditional statement to generalize on an object of study. Even if we do, how does a foolish majority obtain? The saying that where ignorance is bliss, it is folly to be wise seems to have doused the thinking of foolish majority.

“That which the people consider in their worldview as good, indeed, is good and vice versa; after all, it is said that the voice of men is the voice of God. This is without prejudice to human conscience. But where is conscience without consciousness? Cultural conventions and acceptable societal norms and ethical values nurture conscience and they exist within human consciousness, that is, cultural awareness.

“But there is also a saying that one should not follow the multitude to do evil. Yet Achebe posits that no man, no matter how great, can win judgment against his clan. This is the prevailing power of the majority. So, if the practice is democracy, then the majority prevails.

“Democracy is rule by the majority. In its practice, the majority fuses into the minority by way of the election of representatives of the people in government by the people. Individuals are conferred with the right to exercise power on behalf of the people, the majority. So, whatever the representative does is assumed to have been done by the people who relinquished their power to the individual representative, be he president, governor or local government chairman.”

The group further argued that “before the emergence of Ugwuanyi, other aspirants had indicated their interests on the seat but the people rejected them because they did not get the acceptance of the man who held the mandate and power to choose for the people. Even when Ayogu Eze sought the mandate with desperate judicial measures, the courts, up to the Supreme court, still sustained the will of the people.

“Justice and Equity Group, insist that as 2023 general election draws closer, some aspirants to the governorship seat have begun campaigns especially on social media. Some had begun by impugning the Ugwuanyi administration, using media warlords and cheerleaders who are rather driven by their pecuniary interests.

“The more they attacked the Ugwuanyi administration, the more it ironically gained the commendation and approval of the people of Enugu state who themselves are the beneficiaries of his good governance. The attackers had no more choice than turn a new leaf and began to praise what they had previously condemned.

“This volte face is in utter realization that whether they praise or condemn the Ugwuanyi administration, Ugwuanyi still holds the mandate of the people and will make the choice of his successor in 2023. Governor Ugwuanyi has made it clear he would be guided by equity, justice and fair play in taking the decision about his successor.

“However, there had been scenarios where the choice of the representative did not reflect the will of the people and the people bypassed them and elected their choice. A typical example of this or what some persons may call failure of the power of incumbency, was the case of Goodluck Jonathan. What happens under such situation is the inability of the leader to identify power leakages and have them sealed.

“Power flows through the people to the led. A leader who knows his onions gives no chance to power leakage. Such power leakage may be brought about by the menace of overambitious politicians who heat up the power flow channel to melting points or some other political developments that also result from unsealed power leakages. But the eagle-eyed leader identifies the weak link and bolsters it. This is what Ugwuanyi has always done and so has remained linked to the power source, the people, “they added.