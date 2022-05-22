By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to publish the reports on the accounts and balance sheet of every political party submitted by the commission to the National Assembly since 2015.

SERAP also urged Yakubu to urgently examine the books and records of financial transactions of political parties, and to make public the outcome of any such examination.

In the letter dated May 21, 2022, by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation also urged him to “provide details of the guidelines, and steps that INEC is taking to prevent vote buying in the forthcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun states and 2023 general elections, and to prosecute vote buyers and other electoral offenders.”

Recently, the All Progressives Congress, APC, collected N100 million for its presidential form while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, collected N40 million for its presidential form for the 2023 elections. Some leading political parties and politicians also spend between N250 to N14,000 to buy votes.

SERAP said, “Nigerians have the right to know about the accounts and financial transactions of their political parties, especially the major parties with a strong possibility to assume government in the future.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

“If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel INEC to comply with our request in the public interest.”

SERAP stressed that, “transparency and accountability of political parties is important to achieve greater transparency in public life, curb the influence of money in politics, promote a level playing field, and remove the risks to the independence of political actors and would-be public office holders.

“It is both immoral and illegal to pay citizens to vote for a particular political party or candidate.

“Unpunished cases of vote buying and related electoral offences would continue to undermine good governance, the rule of law, moral values, as well as hinder citizens’ participation in elections.”

The letter, read in part: “When a political candidate decides to buy the support of the people rather than contest fairly for their votes, there are possibilities that such candidate will show a disregard for democratic rules and a disposition to adopt illegal means becomes inevitable.

“SERAP urges you to urgently take measures and to collaborate with appropriate anti-corruption agencies to ensure the effective prosecution of any outstanding cases of vote buying and related electoral offences allegedly committed in the context of the 2019 general elections.

“The lack of transparency and accountability in political finance is seriously undermining the legitimacy and credibility of the democratic and electoral processes, and invariably contributing to denying the citizens the right to effective participation in their own government.

“The failure of political parties to comply with transparency and accountability frameworks would undermine citizens’ trust in their political parties and lack of trust will inevitably destroy confidence in the system and decrease citizens’ interest and participation in the democratic process.

“According to our information, several political parties have for many years failed to submit their annual financial statements to INEC. Many political parties have failed to submit election expenses reports, and to disclose material contributions received from individuals and corporate bodies to the Commission.

“The Commission has also been apparently unable or unwilling to monitor, examine and publish these financial statements.

“SERAP is concerned that despite several provisions of the Electoral Act (as amended), anti-corruption laws, and the country’s international anti-corruption obligations, suspected perpetrators of vote buying and related electoral offences frequently escape justice for their crimes.

“However, INEC has consistently failed to exercise its powers and to provide the leadership that would promote collaboration with appropriate anti-corruption agencies to facilitate and ensure thorough, transparent and effective investigation of cases, and the arrest and prosecution of suspected perpetrators.

“Public confidence in voting systems serves as an indispensable feature of a full and healthy democracy.

“Persistent failure to arrest and prosecute suspected perpetrators of vote buying and related electoral offences may ultimately undermine public confidence, the integrity of the country’s elections, and lead to wide-spread disaffection with the electoral process.”