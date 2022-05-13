.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

No fewer than four Commissioners have resigned from the Governor David Umahi-led administration ahead of the 2023 general election in the State.

The former Commissioners resigned to contest the 2023 general election.

The affected Commissioners are: the Commissioner for Capital Territory Development, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Chief Ukie Ezeali, Commissioner for Business Development, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu, Commissioner for Inter-Party and Chief Emma Uguru, Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council Meeting in Abakaliki, the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Orji Uchenna Orji added that the State Exco has approved their resignation and wished them well in their political ambition.

Some of the Commissioners that resigned are contesting for Senate and House of Representatives seats in the 2023.

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi has forwarded five Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly who have been screened and confirmed by the Assembly.

The Commissioner nominees who were secreened and confirmed yesterday are, Chief Celestine Nwali, Chief Romanus Nwasum, Chief Chief Mathias Adum, Chief Chris Uchaji and Mrs. Beatrice Eze.

The Commissioner nominees who have not been sworn-in by the State Governor, are expected to replace those that have resigned to pursue their political ambition in 2023.

The Commissioner nominees are said to be members of the old APC in the state, who been itching to be part of the present administration in the State.

Three out of the Commissioner nominees served in the previous administration of former Governor Martin Elechi.

Sources close to Vanguard revealed that more appointees in the present administration may likely resign their appointments in the months ahead.