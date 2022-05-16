Shina Peller

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller has called for a power shift to the southern geopolitical zone of Nigeria, favouring a Christian from the area.

Peller who represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal constituency of Oyo State fielded questions from Newsmen on the sidelines of his 46th birthday celebration and unveiling of Shina Peller Leadership Symposium and Dinner themed “National Peace: The Turning Point”, held Sunday night in Abuja.

Speaking while he rejected to call to run for president in the 2023 general election, Peller said that Nigeria needed young people to be the legislative arm of government at the moment to make appropriate laws that will move the country forward.

He said that power should be shifted to the south where a Christian President would emerge to give balance to the current political equation where Muslims were heading the three arms of government respectively.

“Truly, Nigeria needs a younger president. Someone that is energetic and successful both in the private and public sector. Nigeria needs a detribalized leader to take the seat of the Presidency. That position is just something that should be the opinion of a group or a person. I believe it should be a decision of everybody. We should get to a stage where we put into consideration important qualities of what kind of leader we want in Nigeria. I don’t believe in zoning but at this point that Nigeria is transmitting, we need to pay attention to fairness equity, and justice. And for this reason, there should be a Presidency from the South.

“There should be a President that probably should be Christian and as you see I am a Muslim. So, me forcing myself because of the clamour of you people to take that Presidency position, it is like I am being unfair. Because I believe Nigeria has gotten to a stage where we need to consider people of other religions. In this administration, we have three arms of government. The Executive arm of government, President Muhammadu Buhari is a Muslim, the legislative arm, Gbajabiamila and Lawan are Muslims, and the judiciary, we have Tanko Muhammed as a Muslim. Where is the true share of the Christians? So, for me even if anybody wants me to contest, there are still other factors that I will put into consideration.

“Also for my generation, I believe the youths should focus more and contest the legislative arm of government because we need to build policies and laws that will make us thrive. So, we need young people to look at the National and State Assemblies more so that we should do policies and make laws that can provide the kind of environment young people need to thrive”, he said.

Peller also gave gratitude to God for keeping him alive to celebrate his 46th birthday.

“Today is the day for me to thank God that I was created. God created every soul to worship him and also to make an impact and making an impact is something I have always loved to do.

“In as much as everything would come to an end, for me, it is a reflection of what I have done so when I am long gone what would I be remembered for. So, today we are marking an extra year on the surface of this earth. I count myself lucky to be alive to this time”, he said.