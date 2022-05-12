By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

National leader of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and former Governor of Lagos State who is aspiring for the presidency in 2023, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has told party delegates in Kaduna that they should follow him to the Villa, noting that he knows the road more than the other aspirants.

He said he doesn’t know where other aspirants were running to but for him; he’s running to the villa, calling o the party delegates in Kaduna to support his presidential struggle for 2023.

“Follow the man who knows the road,” he said.

He met the delegates, led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the Murtala Square Kaduna where he said that he was aware that there are other presidential aspirants in the party seeking for the number one office in Nigeria.

‘But honestly speaking I don’t know where they are running to but for me I am running to the villa. That’s where I want to be in 2023 in shaa Allah.”

“I will also advise you to follow me because I know the road to the villa”.

“You have been very consistent. I believe you will follow me. Follow the man who knows the road.”

“I promise you I will not let you down. We have to ensure harmony and unity of the country. We are in the season of election, elect me.”

‘I am the best of all of them. In terms of experience, private sector and I also have experience as Governor. You can see Lagos State, today”.

“Join hands with me to ensure the development of Nigeria as President in 2023. Join hands together with me, we have never failed. Our opponents spent 16 years, we didn’t see the road. I know the road and I believe you all will follow me as the man who knows the road”, he told the delegates.