—Vows to give APC, PDP a run for their money

-A Canadian-based Professor of Education, Benedicta Egbo, yesterday joined the presidential contest as she picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of National Rescue Movement, NRM, in Abuja.

The erudite Professor and author of many books was accompanied to the NRM secretariat by her husband.

Speaking after being presented with the forms by the National Chairman of NRM, Ambassador Isaac Ude, represented by the party’s Deputy National Chairman, North, Abubakar Jikamshi, Professor Egbo said she was not in the race to make up the numbers but rather to give the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a run for their money.

She opined that her aspiration was grounded in hope and restoration, saying that Nigeria which she described as too beautiful, is at a crossroads and that the situation does not require complacency.

According, “I am running as a proud and patriotic Nigerian. You can take me out of Nigeria but you can’t take Nigeria out of me. The issue of Nigeria keeps me awake at night. I will give others (PDP and APC) a run for their money.

” If I am so honoured to be the President of this country, I have five points agenda.”

Prof. Egbo said one of her cardinal agendas would be economic growth, recovery, and development. She also promised to tackle the issue of unemployment which said is presently at an alarming rate in the country.

The presidential aspirant noted with regret that “Nigerians run their businesses with generators and Nigeria is now a generator economy, relying on generators.”

She said if elected as president, she would address the issue of poverty and introduce robust welfare package for the citizenry.

“I will reconstitute the labour sector. I will look into the problem of wages. Why should a worker work so long and be given N30, 000?, she queried.

She also promised to strengthen the rule of law and security of the country and to leverage on the strength of the armed forces for security and also deploy technology.”

Soeaking earlier, the Deputy National Chairman of NRM, Surveyor Jikamshi described Nigeria as a sinking ship that required rescue, adding that Prof. Egbo has all it takes to restore the nation’s past glories.