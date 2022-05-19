…Hosts APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel,

All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has promised to champion the campaign for Youth Inclusion in Governance within the APC for as 2023 general elections gather momentum.



Fayemi made the promise when he hosted the members of the High Level Working Committee on Youth Inclusion in the 2023 election, constituted by the APC National Youth Leader, Mr. Dayo Israel.

The delegation commended the governor for youth inclusion in his government who are taking prominent roles in his government.



The APC delegation requested for 35% inclusion of young people and women as candidates for upcoming Ekiti House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate elections.

The APC youth leader said: “We salute you, Mr. Governor for walking-the-talk. We are proud of you. We thank you for pushing young people to the top in your government.

Your new Chief of Staff is a member of my generation. My friend and brother, Makinde Araoye is a member of my generation.



“We are here to appeal to you to help lobby to ensure that 35% of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress all over the federation from the State to National Assemblies are under the age of 45 because we the younger people have the energy and intellectual capacity and erudition to fix Nigeria.



“The President of the almighty France was elected at age 40. All the Nigerians in British Parliament are under the age of 45.

Nigerian Youths are doing wonders in the private sector. Mr. Governor, you were 42 when you became the Governorship Candidate of our defunct Action Congress in 2007. We call on you to champion this campaign for us.”



In his response, Governor Fayemi promised to take the message of Youth inclusion to his colleagues in the Progressive Governors’ Forum. He also vowed to encourage more young people’s participation in Ekiti politics.



He said: “I was 42 when I got an opportunity to stand as the candidate of our party in 2007 when we were in the Action Congress.

It was that grace made me to be where I am today in politics. Be rest assured that I am with you. I will take this message to the Progressive Governors. All of us will ensure that the younger generation have a voice in governance.”