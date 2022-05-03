Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi will formally declare his intention to run for the position of President of the country on Wednesday, 4th May 2022, in Abuja.

Dr. Fayemi will join the race for the Presidency after months of speculations that has trailed his nationwide consultations.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday, the declaration has been tagged “Unveiling My Nigeria Agenda.”

Dr Fayemi, had after discussing his plan to run for the number one office with President Mohammadu Buhari last month, sought counsel, guidance and support from traditional and political leaders across states in the federation.

The Ekiti State governor said the engagements with the traditional rulers and political leaders provided an avenue to share and listen to their perspectives on the ideal approaches to building a united country based on justice, freedom, equity and the rule of law. The aggregate opinion, counsel and goodwill received during the consultation period will form the crux of his declaration on Wednesday at the nation’s capital city.

He was Governor of Ekiti State between 2010 and 2014. He served as Minister of Mines and Steel Development in the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2015 and 2018.

He resigned as Minister to contest the governorship of Ekiti State for a second term in 2018. He won the election and was inaugurated for a second term as Governor of Ekiti State on October 16, 2018.

