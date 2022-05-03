By Lucky Oji

WARRI—Former warlord of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, and the Chairman of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Deltans, MADND, Josiah Oyakonghan (aka Oyimi One), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to support Dr. Goodluck Jonathan for 2023 presidential election, saying that only Jonathan can unify Nigerians and revamp the economy.

Oyimi, who made this statement in press briefing in Warri said, the only tested and trusted person who would continue from where Buhari will stop is Jonathan.

He said: “I urge former Heads of State and presidents to throw their weight behind Jonathan who will unify every part of the country to promote peace and support capacity building for sustainable economic development. This call became necessary because some groups were agitating for the breakup of Nigeria and it is only Jonathan that would ensure peaceful coexistence of Nigerians. Your Excellencies, we are appealing to you to fully back Jonathan because we want someone who will think about the masses and the less privileged and not someone who will only come and amass wealth for himself .

“It should be noted that Jonathan has four years of one tenure, and it will be only fair if he is given the mandate for him to use his global network and contacts to put Nigeria into the pedestal of developing economies and bolster our security architectures.

“Oyimi, however, advised President Buhari to be cautious of those who want to succeed him, as it is only Jonathan, a pan-Nigerian and peace advocate who said, ‘his ambition doesn’t worth the blood of a single Nigerian’ with a proven track record and pedigree that can be trusted with the resources and economy of Nigeria’.