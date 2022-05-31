By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A former Special Assistant to former minister of sports and youth development, Solomon Dalung, Abubakar Danladi Barde has clinched the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for House of Representatives contest in 2023.

Barde would represent Donga/Takum/Ussa/Yangtu Special Development Area of Taraba State should he win.

He beat 4 other contestants with 28,002 votes out of 47,899 votes cast during the direct primaries held across 32 wards of the constituency held on Friday to win the ticket.

The result was announced and certified by the Returning Officer, Yusuf Audu Ibrahim who declared Barde as the winner with 28,002 votes.

Barde in a chat said his victory was a call to serve the people.

“I see this as a challenge. Since leaving University, I have been engaged in various activities that promote grassroots mobilisation to better the lives of the rural populace especially in the democratic setting”, he said.