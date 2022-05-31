.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Former Governor Sam Egwu and Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district, yesterday emerged as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Primary election for Ebonyi North zone of the State

Egwu polled 163 votes to emerge winner of the election, which took place at the Party’s Secretariat, along Enugu-Abakaliki expreasway

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC was on ground to monitor the election as security personnel, including the Nigeria Police provided security for the delegates and the entire Party faithfuls

Announcing the senatorial primary result for Ebonyi North zone, the Returning Officer, Mudi Irenede stated that Dr. Sam Egwu polled 163 votes of the total accredited votes of 163.

“Dr. Sam Egwu polled 163 votes of the total accredited votes of 163 and he is hereby declared the winner of the Ebonyi North Senatorial district election.”

In his acceptance speech, Senator Sam Egwu who applauded the entire electoral process that led to his victory, assured his constituents of more democracy dividends in his administration.

The Senatorial election was conducted by the Anyichuks-led faction of the PDP in the State.