…As party fixes June 8 for convention

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of its June 8 Presidential primaries, the Social Democratic Party, Monday, appointed former Ekiti state governor, Engr. Segun Oni as chairman of its national convention planning committee.

National chairman of the party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam stated this in Abuja at a parley with journalists at the party’s national secretariat.

Oni who doubles as the party’s Ekiti flag bearer in the June 18 governorship election is joined by national secretary of the party and former Minister of Defence, Dr. Olu Agunloye as Secretary of the convention planning committee and Alhaji Ibrahim Modibo as deputy chairman.

Inaugurating the committee, Gabam extolled the leadership qualities of Oni, saying his popularity among Ekiti people is driving fears down the spine of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Oni is a seasoned technocrat and an engineer per excellence who started his career at the multi-billion naira steel complex at Ovwian-Aladja from where he proceeded to Leventis, a multi-national company and later, Rank Xeros with responsibilities at international and local levels. The SDP is confident that on June 18, that excellence that was denied Ekiti people will be restored with be restored with his success at the poll. Members of the committee are men with proven integrity and I have no doubt that this year’s convention will out-perform the previous ones.

“I like to state that the National Working Committee, NWC, repose great confidence in the Committee. I am aware of the time constraint that the chairman faces given the imminent Ekiti election, but working under pressure is not new to the chairman and other members of the committee.

In his acceptance speech, Oni promised to justify the confidence reposed in the committee, saying,” we will not let you down. We will do a very good job and that job must be flawless. If it is not flawless, it is not good enough.

Oni added that the Ekiti governorship election pitches the people against their oppressors, stressing that “the people are the ones leading the revolution against “those that have oppressed them for years.”

Meanwhile, Gabam has dismissed the statement credited to former SDP national chairman, Chief Olu Falae who last week questioned the manner of emergence of the Gabam-led NWC.

Falae was quoted last week as saying that anyone claiming to be national chairman of the party “is floating on water.”

Reacting to the comment, Gabam advised the media to be wary of people bent on making political gains during electioneering period even as he vowed not to be distracted by “political vultures.”