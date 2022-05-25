Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Enugu state, Engr Erasmus Anike has congratulated his co-aspirant Bar. Peter Mbah, for having overwhelming support of the party delegates, stakeholders and majority members of the party.

Anike said that Bar. Mbah has demonstrated Sterling qualities that endeared him to emerging as consensus among the majority of the aspirants in the contest.

He said that he was stepping down in view of an earlier accord among the aspirants from Enugu East senatorial zone, who had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to join forces to ensure that the PDP retains leadership of the state.

Anike also asked his supporters not to be discouraged, but should rather work with him in supporting Bar. Mba whom he said he was optimistic will deliver good governance in the state.

He said that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi means well for the state and was sure that Bar. Peter Mba will continue with the peaceful initiative already established in the state as well as other developmental programmes that the governor embarked upon.

He wished Enugu state and its citizens well in the pending administration of Bar. Peter Mba comes May 29 2023.