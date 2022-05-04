Peter Mbah

Enugu professionals in Diaspora on Wednesday called on Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, delegates to support the governorship ambition of the founder of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited Bar. Peter Mbah.

The coordinator of the group said Mbah’s aspiration is to industrialize Enugu and urged party delegates across the three senatorial districts to cast their votes for Bar. Peter Mbah at the party’s governorship primary election slated for May 21.

Rising from a meeting in London on Wednesday evening, the group said they had long endorsed Mbah’s aspiration because it is a bid supported across the three senatorial districts.

The coordinator of the group Tochukwu Agu said they were impressed with the Mbah’s agenda which was aimed at advancing Enugu from where the Ugwuanyi’s administration would stop in 2023.

“Our prayers are for the Governor Ugwuanyi to finish strong and for Mbah to emerge as our guber candidate because he has shown that his doors are open and he will do more for our state “.