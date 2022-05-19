By Chinedu Adonu

Spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has debunked media reports that he had revealed and endorsed the next governor of Enugu State.

In a statement signed by AMEN, spokesman, Bar. Maximus Ugwuoke, described such media reports as “false, misleading and ill-conceived”.

He disclosed that the legal team of the ministry are on it to drag the media outlet that reported the alleged falsehood to court.

While stressing that Fr Mbaka never and will never indulge in careless declarations but rather on divine messages as directed by the Holy Spirit who had always vindicated him, warned politicians to stay off Fr Mbaka and his ministry in their political manipulations.

“Our attention has been drawn to the report in a section of the media that Reverend Father Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), has revealed a named Governorship aspirant in Enugu as the Next Governor Of the state and has canvassed support for a governorship candidate under a certain Political party”.

“We make bold to refute the said report as it is false, misleading and ill-conceived”.

“To put the records straight, Fr Mbaka, during his last Sunday Mass, in his characteristic passion for the good of the State and the country, prayed God to guide the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and give him the wisdom to choose a successor that would build industries, create employment for the youths and care for the Enugu State indigenes and those residing in the state.

“He had also enjoined the worshippers to pray that the next Governor of the state shall be a man after God’s heart and not a killer, a wicked person, or someone with I don’t care personality.

“Never at any point during the said prayer did Fr Mbaka mention any preferred candidate nor enjoined the governor to consider the candidature of any named governorship hopeful.

“The satanic antics of the author of this report is to ridicule the name of father Mbaka if their said named candidate fails to be the next governor of the state.

“We recall that these same antics were used by the same mischief makers during the last Anambra State gubernatorial election.

“For this reason, the legal team of the ministry has been detailed to trace the source of this mendacious report and make the authors and the publishers scapegoats.

“As the 2023 general election approaches, we are warning politicians and their supporters to stay off Fr Mbaka’s name and the Adoration Ministry in their political propaganda.

“Fr Mbaka does not speak carelessly or out of his own volition on issues of such nature. He only speaks when the Holy Spirit propels him to speak. And the same Holy Spirit has always vindicated him,” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria